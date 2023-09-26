CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — Two Louisville, Kentucky residents were recently arrested in Clark County after an investigation uncovered allegations of corrupt business influence through their pool business.

According to a news release from Indiana State Police, Tracy Davenport and Matthew Davenport, the owners of Davenport Extreme Pools and Spas in Louisville, Kentucky, turned themselves into the Clark County Jail after an investigation by the Indiana State Police’s special investigations section. Both were arrested on the following charges:

Two counts of corrupt business influence, a Level 5 felony;

Three counts of theft, a Level 5 felony;

Three counts of fraud, a Level 5 felony;

One count of theft, a Level 6 felony;

One count of fraud, a Level 6 felony.

Officials said in the release that four residents of Clark County allegedly paid Davenport Extreme Pools and Spas to construct inground private pools that were never built. The company allegedly filed for bankruptcy after contracts were signed and large payments were received.

Detectives determined that individuals paid more than $245,000 to the company throughout 2021 and 2022. Officials said in the release that construction work on pools has “yet to begin in any of the cases.”

Officials said that the investigation is ongoing. Any Indiana resident who believes they were a victim in this case is encouraged to contact the Indiana State Police office in Sellersburg.