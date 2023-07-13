INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears, Sheriff Kerry Forestal and Indianapolis Metro Police Assistant Chief Chris Bailey are holding a press conference into the death of Sheriff’s Deputy John Durm Thursday.

Police say Deputy Durm was strangled to death by an inmate in the Marion County Jail during an escape attempt on Monday.

That inmate was identified as 34-year-old Orlando Mitchell and was returning from a hospital visit when he reportedly attacked Durm inside the center’s sally port and gained control of the sheriff’s van.

After fleeing in the van, the suspect crashed the vehicle off Prospect Street on Indy’s near east side.

Officials reported that Durm died from injuries sustained in the incident. Mitchell was also taken into custody shortly after it happened.

The probable cause affidavit went into detail explaining Mitchell and Durm both fell to the ground during the exchange while Mitchell continued to choke Durm until “he quits moving.”

Mitchell was in jail on a murder charge after being arrested for shooting his son’s mother outside of a daycare in 2022. After being spotted in downtown the day of that murder, IMPD officers shot Mitchell in the leg and took him into custody.

Court records filed last year show Mitchell had repeatedly threatened Krystal Walton’s life before that murder.

Mitchell is being held in the Johnson County Jail. He was officially charged with murder, robbery resulting in bodily injury, Level 2 Felony and escape while causing bodily injury, Level 4 Felony.