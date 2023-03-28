LEBANON, Ind. — The Lebanon Police Department has launched an investigation after receiving a threat of an armed person wanting to harm local library employees.

LPD released a statement Tuesday night that said around 6:10 p.m. the Boone County Communications center got a call from Indiana’s suicide hotline about a threat toward the Lebanon Public Library.

LPD said the suicide hotline center advised that they had just talked to a person that was currently at the Lebanon Public Library and about to make entry into the building.

“It was reported that the individual was going to enter the Library with a rifle and two pistols with the intent to cause harm to employees and any other bystanders,” LPD said in its release.

Both LPD and Boone County police crews then went to the library to locate any threats.

“After an extensive search of the entire library, and the immediate area surrounding the library, no one was located carrying any rifles or firearms. At this time there is no concern or danger to the public.” Lebanon Police Department

LPD said the investigation into the incident remains active. No further information was immediately provided.

The Lebanon Public Library posted on its official Facebook page Tuesday night that it would be closed on Wednesday, March 29.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience,” the post read.