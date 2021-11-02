2 arrested on theft charges after leading Whitestown police on chase

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Two people are facing theft and resisting law enforcement charges after leading police on a chase that started in Whitestown and continued on I-65.

The incident began at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday when an officer with the Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department noticed a silver Lincoln driving erratically and at a high rate of speed in the 6100 block of Perry Worth Road. WMPD said the officer confirmed the vehicle was stolen and tried to pull it over, but the driver sped away, and a chase ensued.

The suspect drove southbound on I-65 at a high rate of speed until one of the vehicle’s tires blew out, which slowed but did not end the pursuit. The driver exited at the 71st Street exit in Indianapolis, turned back onto I-65 northbound and continued to flee from officers.

An officer with the Lebanon Police Department Officer was waiting at the 128 mile-marker turnaround with tire deflation devices. Police said the suspect tried to avoid the tire deflation devices by turning westbound into the turnaround and almost struck the LPD officer.

“As the LPD officer retreated the suspect vehicle continued towards him, causing him to discharge his department-issued firearm,” Whitestown police said in a release.

The suspect driver then went southbound as officers continued pursuit. Police said a WMPD officer used a PIT maneuver to bring the vehicle to stop between the 128 and 127 mile-markers.

Officers apprehended the driver and passenger without further incident.

Police noted that no one was injured during the ordeal.

WMPD said during their interviews, both suspects admitted to stealing “a significant amount of merchandise” from the ROSS Dress for Less retail store on Perry Worth Road in Whitestown.

The driver — identified as 33-year-old Ricki Taylor, of Chicago — and the passenger — identified as 26-year-old Jameisha Carter, of Chicago — were charged with theft and resisting law enforcement.