LEBANON, Ind. — A Lebanon man has been charged in connection to his wife’s death.

According to the Boone County Prosecutor’s Office, Andrew Wilhoite, 39, was charged with one count of murder for the death of his wife Elizabeth “Nikki” Wilhoite.

The charges stem from a domestic dispute that turned deadly on March 24.

Officials say Elizabeth “Nikki” Wilhoite was killed by a blow to the head from a blunt object. Her body was later found in a creek near the couple’s home.

Preliminary autopsy results indicate that the cause of death was from blunt force trauma to head.

This story is developing and will be updated.