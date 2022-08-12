LAWRENCE, Ind. – A shooting near a central Indiana Walmart left a man in critical condition, police say.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, officers responded to the incident around 9:40 a.m. at the Walmart located at 10735 Pendleton Pike.

Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff said a man was in critical condition after being shot in the parking lot.

Initial indications are that the shooting involved a domestic incident and was an isolated event, Woodruff said. A woman was in custody for questioning.

The shooting remains under investigation.