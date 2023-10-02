MITCHELL, Ind. — More information has been released after a Mitchell man was recently charged in Lawrence County with multiple counts of molesting a child and child pornography-related charges.

According to previous reports, 30-year-old Bryan Fish was recently charged with:

Four counts of child molest, a Level 1 felony

Four counts of production of child pornography, victim under the age of 12, a Level 4 felony

Six counts of distribution of child pornography, victim under the age of 12, a Level 4 felony

Six counts of possession of child pornography, victim under the age of 12, a Level 5 felony

On Friday, Indiana State Police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and a search warrant was served at Fish’s home. During the investigation, previous reports said that detectives identified and rescued three children.

According to the affidavit of probable cause filed on Monday in Lawrence County, the cyber tips came from the social media application X, formerly known as Twitter. Officials said that Fish was reportedly distributing “what appeared to be newly produced/homemade child pornography.”

Through their investigation, officials found multiple locally produced images of child pornography distributed using the direct messenger on the social media platform. The documents allege that Fish created this content and all the children involved were under the age of 5.

During the search of the home, officials said that they located three folders with the names of the children on Fish’s phone. The documents said that each folder contained “multiple self-produced images of the sexual organs” of the children.

Fish also possessed hundreds of CGI and anime child pornography and other real images of child pornography, according to the probable cause.

In an interview with the victims, officials said in the documents that Fish allegedly touched them inappropriately as well during multiple occasions.