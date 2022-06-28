INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Law Enforcement is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in a serious violent felon firearms case.

The suspect, William Shellhouse, is wanted for a warrant issued on July 29th, 2021 for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon. He is described as 6′ tall and 200 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Shellhouse is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).