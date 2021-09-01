Homicide suspect dies following officer-involved shooting on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on the east side that left one person dead.

The IMPD violent crimes unit was tracking a suspect in a homicide who was was wanted on at least one warrant. The officers encountered the suspect around noon at East 21st Street and Ritter Avenue.

During the encounter, there was an officer-involved shooting. No officers were injured in the incident, however the suspect was declared dead at the scene.

Police said the suspect was armed with a gun.

There is a heavy police presence and the intersection will be blocked for some time, according to police. IMPD says there’s no ongoing safety threat at this time.