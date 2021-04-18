Large fight at east side lounge ends with gunfire, IMPD says

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a large fight ended with gunfire at a lounge on the east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD says they responded to reports of shots fired at an event lounge near 12th in Arlington at about 1:30 a.m.

Officers arrived to find a large number of people running and driving away from the business. Police say they also found several shell casings outside.

“We then went and did a security check of the business because the initial report came in that a person was inside with shots being fired,” said IMPD Sgt. Robert Ferguson. “That was initially met with resistance. They did not allow us into the business. We were finally able to get in there to do a security check to make sure no one else was injured inside the business.”

Police say once inside, they found evidence of a large fight inside the lounge. Authorities are now working to determine if a person who later showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound was injured in this incident, IMPD said.

There is no word on any suspects or arrests at this time.