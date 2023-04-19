LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A man and woman are under arrest after a six-week-old baby died last July.

Erik McKamey, 39, and Tena Wood, 31, both of Lafayette, face charges of neglect of a dependent causing death along with neglect of a dependent by endangering its life. Both are felony charges with one carrying a possible sentence of 20 to 40 years in prison if found guilty.

Erik McKamey/Lafayette PD Tena Wood/Lafayette PD

According to the Lafayette Police Department, officers were called to the 1800 block of Shoshone Drive on July 19, 2022, on report of six-week-old baby not breathing. First responders determined that the child was dead at the scene.

Lafayette’s special victims unit investigated the newborn’s death and ended up arresting McKamey and Wood on neglect charges on Tuesday.

At this time, no addtional details have been released about the incident.

Both McKamey and Wood are being held in Tippecanoe County Jail.