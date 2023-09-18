KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo woman has been sentenced to six years in prison after she pleaded guilty to stealing from, and setting fire, to the lab facility where she worked in late 2022.

According to court documents, Michelle Ellis was sentenced to 2,190 days, or six years, in the Indiana Department of Correction after she pleaded guilty to one count of arson, a Level 4 felony. Ellis was also sentenced to a little more than four years after she pleaded guilty to one count of burglary, a Level 5 felony. Ellis will serve these sentences at the same time.

After the prison sentence, Ellis is expected to serve a little more than five years probation, with an additional 90 days served as part of the Howard County In-home detention program.

Ellis set fire to the Averhealth facility on N. Main Street on Dec. 28, 2022 after Ellis stole money from her employer. According to previous reports, Ellis told investigators that her “mind wasn’t right” that night after drinking and smoking. Ellis also told investigators she started the fire with a lighter and cone-shaped paper cups.

According to previous reports, Ellis was arrested in January after the vehicle that was used in the December 2022 incident was linked back to Ellis through a tip.

Court documents read that Ellis is required to pay $5,000 in restitution to Averhealth as part of her judgment.