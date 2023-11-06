KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo man was arrested on several drug charges after a traffic stop led to police finding more than half a pound of weed and roughly 100 tablets of meth in his vehicle.

Charles C. Stallworth, 38, was arrested on preliminary charges of dealing methamphetamine and marijuana along with possession charges for each of the drugs. He was also found to be driving on a suspended license.

According to the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy pulled over Stallworth on Saturday evening near Washington and North streets after noticing his vehicle stopped at a green light and then proceeding through the intersection after the light turned red.

A deputy said Stallworth was slurring his speech but a breathalyzer test resulted in a zero percent blood alcohol content reading. The deputy noted the smell of marijuana emitting from Stallworth’s vehicle, however.

Howard County Sheriff’s Department shares image of marijuana and meth reportedly found in Stallworth’s vehicle.

A search of the vehicle reportedly uncovered 238.5 grams of marijuana. Also found were 67.5 grams of meth in tablet form, equalling 101 tablets.

The sheriff’s department said $800 in cash and multiple cell phones were also found in Stallworth’s vehicle.

Stallworth faces a Level 2 felony for dealing meth. If convicted, he could face between 10 and 30 years in prison.