KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo Police are investigating after receiving multiple reports from victims of vehicle thefts.

Person of interest in surveillance footage (Kokomo PD)

All victims reportedly left their vehicles unlocked, parked in their driveways or parked on the street in front of their homes. They happened between midnight and 6 a.m. on Dec. 18.

A person of interest was captured on a home surveillance camera. It is believed there may be one or several individuals involved, according to Kokomo Police.

The department is seeking the public’s assistance in helping to identify a person of interest.

Police reminded residents to lock their car doors at night, remove valuables from their vehicles and turn their outside lights on.

If anyone has information, they can contact the Kokomo Police Department at (765) 456-7017 or report anonymous tips by downloading the “Kokomo PD” mobile app.