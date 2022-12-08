KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are searching for a man wanted on an attempted murder charge after a stabbing on Monday.

Halden R. Totten, age 36, is accused of stabbing a 55-year-old man.

At about 7:30 p.m. Monday, police were called to a home in the 2100 block of North Diamond Street.

The Kokomo Police Department said officers arrived to find the 55-year-old with multiple stab wounds. They also found Totten, who had lacerations on his hand. Both were taken to Ascension St. Vincent in Kokomo.

The 55-year-old was later flown to an Indianapolis hospital for further treatment. As of Thursday afternoon, he was in “critical but stable condition,” said KPD.

Totten was treated and released. Police said investigators have determined him to be a suspect in the stabbing. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information on Totten’s whereabouts should call KPD Captain Bruce Rood at 765-456-7332 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. The public can also submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.