KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected of using counterfeit bills at a Dollar General store.

The Kokomo Police Department said at about 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 31, an individual made purchases at the Dollar General at 211 W. Markland Ave. using seven $100 counterfeit bills.

Police provided surveillance images of the suspect and the vehicle they believe he was driving — an older model Cadillac Deville.

(Photo Provided By KPD)

Anyone with information should call KPD at 765-456-7017.