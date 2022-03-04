KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police seek the public’s help finding a man wanted for possession of a machine gun, the Kokomo Police Department announced Friday.

KPD said officers executed a search warrant on Feb. 14 at a home in the Bon Air Trailer Court. As a result, an arrest warrant was issued for 19-year-old Marshon K. Burch for possession of a machine gun, as well as dealing in marijuana and possession of marijuana, said police.

Authorities added that Burch is currently on bond for a separate possession of a machine gun charge.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Burch or has additional information should call officer Nate Gibson at 765-457-1105 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with an anonymous tip.