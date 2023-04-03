KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect who used bolt cutters to try and take money from an air freshener dispenser.

Kokomo police were called on Monday to Josh’s Washes, located at 400 E. Morgan Street, for an attempted burglary. KPD said that business surveillance cameras in the area captured a “younger white male” using bolt cutters to try and steal money from inside an air freshener dispenser.

The suspect, KPD said, also was captured breaking the locking mechanism on an office door. He was seen wearing camouflage pants, a black shirt and a blue jean jacket. Photos of the suspect, provided by KPD, can be seen below.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or the attempted burglary is being asked to call Kokomo police at (765) 456-7017.