Kokomo police seek public’s help finding 2 charged after deadly crash

KOKOMO — Kokomo police are asking for the public’s help finding two people who face charges after a deadly crash earlier this month.

Arrest warrants have been issued for 34-year-old William Lane, of Bolingbrook, Illinois, and 26-year-old Shaduan Marks, of Racine, Wisconsin. Police said both were involved in a crash that killed 24-year-old Sydney Glenn, of Kokomo, on December 11.

Just after 3:15 a.m. that morning, Kokomo officers conducted a traffic stop on a black Nissan in the area of Mulberry and Washington Street in downtown Kokomo. Police said the driver — later identified as Lane — fled and headed into the east side of the city.

According to police, officers lost sight of the driver on the east side and terminated the pursuit.

Around 3:25 a.m., Kokomo police said as officers were searching for the suspect vehicle, they received a call for a report of a crash on the city’s west side in the area of W. Jefferson St. and N. Berkley Rd.

KPD said officers arrived to learned one of the two vehicles involved in the crash was the same one allegedly involved in the earlier pursuit with KPD officers.

Kokomo police said an investigation leads them to believe Lane was traveling westbound on Jefferson St. when he crossed the intersection at a high rate of speed and struck a pickup truck driven by a 35-year-old Kokomo man.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital for treatment, as well as one other passenger in the Lane’s vehicle.

Glenn was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police, who said she was also a passenger in the suspect vehicle.

Lane has been charged with felony reckless homicide, felony operating while intoxicated resulting in death, felony operating while intoxicated resulting in serious bodily injury, and felony driving while suspended or revoked resulting in death.

Marks is facing charges of felony aiding, inducing or causing reckless homicide and felony aiding, inducing, or causing operating while intoxicated resulting in death.

Anyone with additional information on the crash or the whereabouts of Lane or Marks should call the Kokomo Police Department at 765-457-1105 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017. You may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with your anonymous tip.

“Vehicle pursuits are a very dangerous situation. Our officers are very well trained in vehicle pursuits and when to terminate a pursuit,” said Kokomo police Capt. Scott Purtee.

Purtee added that from the time the officers terminated the pursuit to the time of the crash was about two to five minutes.

“Sometimes what people don’t realize when they are running from police is it can lead to a serious accident such as this. Innocent bystanders are injured who have nothing to do with this,” said Purtee. “So we want them to realize they not only put themselves in danger, the officers in danger, but they’re also putting the entire community in danger with their reckless actions.”

Neighbor Jennifer Mula, who lives by the scene of the crash, said she is frustrated with people driving what she calls recklessly through the intersection and said she is sad to see what happened. She hopes people will consider the safety of others more as they get behind the wheel of their vehicle.

“It’s very frustrating. I just, I want everyone to know that everybody is a life, you know. If they would just slow down that it can change, it can change everything,” said Mula.

“I hope that they slow down and they think, when they do actually see an accident that they put themselves in the other individual’s shoes because it could be one of their loved ones in the vehicle. So if they would just slow down, it would help,” Mula said.