KOKOMO, Ind. — A traffic stop led to a Kokomo police officer uncovering more than one pound of methamphetamine inside a 43-year-old man’s car on Thursday.

Kyle Stacy was arrested and faces charges of dealing and possession of meth.

According to the Kokomo Police Department, the traffic stop occurred at 6:45 p.m. on Thursday in the 1400 block of N. Lafountain.

Police said a K-9 alerted an officer to the presence of illegal drugs in Stacy’s Nissan which led to the search and discovery of 480 grams of meth. Also found in the Nissan was $1,100 in cash.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Sgt. Aaron Tarrh with the Kokomo PD at (765) 456-7204 or dial Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS to remain anonymous.