KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police on Monday announced the arrest of two men facing child sex charges.

In February, Kokomo Police Department investigators assigned to the Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force conducted two separate investigations related to child solicitation.

As a result of the first investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Kokomo’s Dale Allen Kelley, age 52, on February 16 for charges of child solicitation and possession of methamphetamine.

On February 22, 56-year-old Randall Nolan Musgrave, of Arcadia, was arrested as a result of the second investigation. He was charged with attempted child molestation, child solicitation, distribution of obscene matter to a minor, dealing in marijuana and possession of marijuana.

KPD said Kelley was arrested on March 7 when officers executed a search warrant on a home in the 500 block of East Harrison Street. After his arrest, Kelley was additionally charged with possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Police arrested four others while executing the search warrant on common nuisance and meth charges, KPD said.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information should contact detective Drew J. Wallsmith or detective Austin Bailey at 765-457-1105 or by email at dwallsmith@cityofkokomo.org. You may qualify for a cash reward by contacting Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with an anonymous tip.

Any suspected child sexual exploitation should be reported to the CyberTipline. Reports can be made 24 hours a day, seven days a week online at www.cybertipline.org or by calling 1-800-843-5678.