KOKOMO, Ind. — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a thief who stole from a bank’s deposit drop box.

According to the Kokomo Police Department, the man pictured in the surveillance footage photographs pulled up to the bank drop box and used a wire to pull out several deposit envelopes.

Kokomo police believe the suspect is a Hispanic male who was driving a white Chevrolet Equinox with the license plate covered.

Police asked anyone with information to call the Kokomo Police Department at (765) 456-7017.

To potentially qualify for a cash reward, contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.