INDIANAPOLIS – A federal judge sentenced a Kokomo man with a history of possessing and dealing methamphetamine to 11 years in prison.

Jerry Glenn, 36, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The charges stemmed from a July 2021 incident in which Kokomo police officers found Glenn asleep in a parked vehicle and offered him a ride home. While placing him in the squad car, police searched him and found 139 grams of meth in his back pocket. Glenn planned to sell it.

Glenn had previously been convicted of multiple felonies related to possessing and dealing meth and other drugs, federal prosecutors said.

Upon his release from federal prison, Glenn will be on supervised probation for 5 years. The DEA and Kokomo Police Department investigated the case.