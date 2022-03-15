KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo man has been arrested and charged with dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death after a woman died back in November.

The Kokomo Police Department said officers were called to Ascension St. Vincent on Nov. 21 after 27-year-old Shalynn N. Carroll was brought to the emergency room dead.

Several months of investigation led to an arrest warrant for 26-year-old Deontrae M. Adams, KPD said. Adams was charged with dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death and dealing in a narcotic drug over 10 grams.

On Monday, Indiana State Police found Adams in Logansport, and he was placed under arrest. He was booked into the Howard County Jail with a $1,000,000 cash only (no 10%) bond.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call detective Drew J. Wallsmith at 765-456-7388 or email him at dwallsmith@cityofkokomo.org. You may qualify for a cash reward by calling Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 1-800-262-TIPS with an anonymous tip.