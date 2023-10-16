KOKOMO, Ind. — A man is dead after he was shot by a homeowner when he broke into their house on Sunday evening.

According to a news release from the Kokomo Police Department, a homeowner near the intersection of East Jackson Street and North Purdum Street called 911 and told them he had shot a man who had broken into his home around 8:44 p.m. on Sunday.

When police responded to the home, officials said they located a man, identified by police as 51-year-old Scott Elliot Jones, with a gunshot wound in the front door area of the home. The release said that the homeowner told police he was asleep in the home when he was awakened by Jones in the living room.

The release said that the homeowner attempted to get Jones to leave his home when Jones reportedly attacked the homeowner. Officials said the homeowner then discharged his weapon at the man.

Officials said that the homeowner was treated for minor abrasions and bruising from the altercation. The Howard County Coroner’s Office is assisting with the investigation, according to the release, and an autopsy is being scheduled.

The release said that the case will be forwarded to the Howard County Prosector’s Office for a “review of all findings at the completion of the investigation.” If individuals have any information about the case, they are asked to contact Detective Dustin Spicer at (765) 456-7194.