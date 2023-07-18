MUNCIE, Ind. — A man twice convicted in a brutal 1991 slaying in Delaware County will remain in prison after a judge denied his request to modify his 138-year sentence.

Matthew Stidham, 50, was just 17 years old when he took part in the brutal murder of Daniel Barker.

According to court documents, Stidman and several of his friends were drinking whiskey and playing guitars at Barker’s apartment when horseplay and “trading bunches” turned into a brutal beating of Barker by Stidman.

Barker was beaten, kicked and struck with a wooden club by Stidman and others until he was bound and gagged and loaded into a van. Stidham and his friends then drove Barker to a secluded area near the Mississinewa River where he was beaten and stabbed 47 times befor ehis body was thrown into the river.

Stidman ended up being arrested in Illinois after telling some other friends about the killing, court documents state.

After being convicted twice in the slaying and sentenced to a total of 138 years in prison, Stidman has contested the terms of his sentencing which saw him set to serve 60, 50 and 20 year sentences one after another.

In 2018, the Associated Press reported that Delaware County Judge Kimberly Dowling re-sentenced Stidman and ordered his terms to be served at the same time, not consecutively as previously sentenced. This change to his sentence meant Stidman was eligible for near-immediate release from prison.

Delaware County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Hoffman appealed Dowling’s decision to the Indiana Court of Appeals and, in 2020, the court reversed Dowling’s decision and left in place Stidham’s original sentencing orders of serving 138 years in prison.

Stidman recently filed once again to have his sentence modified. Judge Dowling once again ruled on the sentencing, but this time Dowling denied the motion.

“As long as I am prosecutor in Delaware County, I will not agree to a reduction of a violent criminal’s sentence,” Hoffman said. “Violent offenders must serve every minute of their sentence. The mere passage of time does not erase the pain and suffering inflicted at the hands of violent criminals. Nor does it lessen the risk that the person will commit another heinous crime.”