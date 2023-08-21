INDIANAPOLIS — Two juveniles were injured after a man who had been spotted pointing a gun at other vehicles fled from Indianapolis police and collided with the victims’ vehicle.

Ricardo Oviedo, 24, was arrested on Saturday after attempting to flee on foot after the crash. He is charged with two felony counts of resisting law enforcement along with felony counts of leaving the scene of an accident and driving while suspended.

Booking photo of Ricardo Oviedo

According to court documents, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were searching for Oviedo due to an Aug. 6 report of him pointing guns at people from his vehicle. On Saturday, police received a notification from an automated license plate reader that Oviedo’s vehicle was in the area of Holt and Morris.

Police attempted to pull over Oviedo but the man accelerated and fled from police, according to IMPD’s report.

Oviedo reportedly drove through alleys and an apartment complex along with speeding down various streets before crashing at Crawfordsville and Dandy Trail and then reportedly striking another vehicle on Dandry Trail shortly after the first crash.

Police said Oviedo then fled on foot through a tree line but was caught by officers and taken into custody.

Two juveniles were reportedly in the vehicle struck by Oviedo. One of the juveniles had his pelvis broken from the crash along with a possible broken knee, according to court documents.

Court records show Oviedo had an active warrant out of Hendricks County at the time of his arrest for driving while suspended. Oviedo has an extended criminal history behind the wheel that includes driving without ever receiving a license, operating while intoxicated and several driving while suspended charges.

Oviedo also faces felony charges in Henry County for possession of meth and was prohibited from owning a firearm.