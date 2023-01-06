INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is responding after a juvenile was shot on the near west side of Indianapolis.

Police responded to the 200 block of Berwick Avenue (southwest of the W. Michigan/N. Tibbs intersection) around 8:15 a.m. Friday.

Officers located a child who had been shot at least once.

That child was taken to Riley Hospital and was said to be “awake” during transportation.

Police believe the shooting was accidental.

This is a developing story and will be updated.