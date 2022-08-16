INDIANAPOLIS — Police say neighbors reported at least ten shots being heard before a juvenile was found shot at apartments on the east side.

Numerous calls started coming in around 12:10 a.m. to report a succession of shots in the area of E. Terrace Avenue and Riley Place near the intersection of Emerson and Southeastern avenues.

IMPD officers soon found a juvenile male with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital. The only update available about his condition is that he is “stable.”

Investigators believe the juvenile was with friends when they met with someone in a vehicle in front of the apartment complex where he lived.

“Some type of disturbance occurred, and then we had the report of shots being fired,” said IMPD Nightwatch Capt. Don Weilhammer.

IMPD investigates Riley Place shooting.

The teenager then ran to the back of the apartments for help.

An officer on scene reportedly saw a silver or gray Chevy Cobalt with three males drive away from the scene.

While ten shots were reported, IMPD did not indicate how many bullet casings were found. Multiple evidence markers were seen on the ground.

Police ask anyone with information to call a detective at 317-327-3475 or 317-262-TIPS if they want to remain anonymous.