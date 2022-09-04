INDIANAPOLIS – A female juvenile was seriously hurt in an overnight shooting on Indy’s east side early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the Amoco gas station on East Washington Street just after 3 a.m. where they located a female juvenile a wound from an apparent gunshot wound.

She was taken to the hospital in serious, but stable condition.

Police say the shooting didn’t occur at the gas station, but at one of the streets in the surrounding area of where she was found.

Police were just starting to question witnesses for possible suspect information.

If you know anything about this incident, then you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.