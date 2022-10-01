INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile was taken a local hospital Saturday afternoon after Indianapolis Metro police responded to a shooting on the city’s southwest side.

IMPD officers were called around 6 p.m. to the 5400 block of S. High School Road, near the intersection of High School and Thompson Road, on report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers found a person at the nearby Decatur Township fire station suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. That victim, IMPD said, was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

A preliminary investigation shows that the victim, a juvenile, was shot in an area near the intersection of Kentucky Avenue and S. High School Road, IMPD said. That information is subject to change, police clarified.

No other information was provided by the police. This article will be updated as more info is released.