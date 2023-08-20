INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile was killed in a shooting on the near east side of Indianapolis Sunday.

Just before 4 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a person shot near 3710 E Market Street. When officials arrived at the scene, they located a person with injuries consistent to a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The person killed was later identified as a male between the ages of 11 and 14 years old.

In a press conference conducted on the scene just after 5 p.m., IMPD Public Information Officer William Young said the shooting occurred in a residence primarily occupied by juveniles. At the time of this story’s publication, it is unclear if any adults were in the home at the time of the shooting.

“It’s so important if you have a firearm or own a firearm in your home, to make sure that you keep them away from our younger people,” Young said. “So again, this is certainly a hurtful scene that we’re having to deal with.”

IMPD has yet to certify a search warrant for the home. The department’s homicide and child abuse detectives are still actively investigating the incident. They are trying to determine if the youth died of an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.

In 2022, 52 juveniles in Marion County survived gunshot wounds. 2023 is on pace to top that total.

“They used to play basketball all the time right here in the streets,” said neighbor Paul Ingram as he watched homicide detectives and forensic specialists investigate the scene on Market Street. ”The oldest was around 12. The other kids were his sisters and brothers. They were always out in the neighborhood playing. They never bothered anyone.”

At least sixteen juveniles have suffered fatal gunshot wounds in Marion County this year.

”We hear this going on all the time, and I think, as a parent, we need to take responsibility and start putting these guns up and keeping them out of the reach of children,” Ingram said. ”I think it takes first action with our mayor and our lawmakers. We need to start changing some laws around here and start enforcing them.”

Last week, the Marion County Prosecutor filed a neglect charge against an east side mother who left a handgun in easy reach of her six-year-old son who accidentally shot and killed himself this past spring.

In July, Marion County Public Health Director Virginia Caine said she would support the declaration of a public health emergency in response to juvenile gunshot wounds.

There has been no movement on that potential declaration.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.