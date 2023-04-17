NOTE: An earlier version of this story referenced an incident on Hillside Avenue. That was incorrect.
IMPD detectives announced the arrest of a juvenile Monday morning in response to a shooting from February.
According to investigators, a person showed up at Community East Hospital with a gunshot wound. The victim did survive the injury.
Police arrested a juvenile (age unknown) on the following counts: battery with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness and dangerous possession by a minor.
It is up to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office to file charges.