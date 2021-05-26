Jury convicts man of voluntary manslaughter in 2018 deadly shooting that stemmed from bar fight

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A jury found a man guilty of voluntary manslaughter in connection with a deadly 2018 shooting outside an east side bar.

The conviction came after the two-day trial of Derek Whitt. Jurors acquitted him on a murder charge in the case.

Prosecutors said video from the Aug. 25, 2018, incident showed Whitt’s then-fiancée getting into an argument with 31-year-old David Ballinger. Later in the evening, Whitt came to the bar and confronted Ballinger.

A fight broke out in the bar and carried over to a nearby parking lot. Whitt drew a handgun and shot Ballinger in the chest. Whitt stayed at the scene until police arrived.

Multiple witnesses reported seeing Whitt and Ballinger fighting outside the bar and identified Whitt as the person who shot Ballinger.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 4.