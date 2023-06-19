DELPHI, Ind. — Responding to a request filed by a podcaster and attorney, Allen County Judge Fran Gull announced that she would release some sealed documents in the Delphi murder case against Richard Allen this week.

Allen was arrested last October for the February 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German near the Monon High Bridge.

Though authorities acknowledge Allen was interviewed by law enforcement within days of the killings, that report remained buried in the Delphi investigative file until last fall when it was rediscovered.

Investigators relied on that interview, and an unfired bullet found at the murder scene, to link Allen to the killings, according to court documents.

Allen’s initial hearing was held without public notice as were decisions made to move him from the Carroll County Jail to the White County Jail to the Westville Correctional Facility. This all happened before he was assigned two court-appointed attorneys in late November 2022 as defense lawyer Bradley Rozzi claimed in the early days the investigation “ran off the rails” regarding Allen’s rights to counsel.

Several significant documents related to the case remain under seal as investigators and the prosecutor have claimed making them available to the public would jeopardize the investigation.

Podcaster Kevin Greenlee of “The Murder Sheet” recently filed a request with Judge Gull to reconsider the seals.

”In this case, things were being filed, the defense was not asking for them to be sealed, the prosecution was not requesting them to be sealed, but they were all getting sealed,” said Greenlee. “That violates the procedure and actually resulted in a lot of confusion for the public about what’s actually going on in this important case.”

Podcaster Aine Cain said the media and the public were left to examine court appearance statements and speculate on pertinent details of the case because of the secrecy.

“As with most things in Delphi, you get a little glimpse of something and then not much more,” she said.

Greenlee said the details of several important documents have been kept from the public.

“With a search warrant there is usually a return filed and a return in a search warrant is basically a list of everything that was taken from the residence in question so it would be very interesting and informative for the public to see just what evidence was taken from the Allen residence,” he said.

”I’ve seen no sign that releasing information would hamper this case. Certainly 99.9% of all criminal cases in this country information is released and somehow people still get successfully prosecuted and convicted.”

Gull also delayed a suppression hearing in which the defense was expected to argue that the bullet found at the crime scene should be excluded.

Cain said should the court unseal pertinent documents, the public may discover how investigators and the prosecutor convinced a Carroll County judge to sign a search warrant for Allen’s house last October. The search reportedly revealed another similar bullet and a handgun.

”We’ve seen this suppression motion and various other filings around what’s going on with Richard Allen’s health subpoenas,” she said. ”With the search warrant it can tell us a lot about how Richard Allen really came back on the radar and what those initial moments to charge him in the investigation looked like.”

Both Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland and defense counsel Rozzi admitted in open court last week that Allen has implicated himself several times during his pretrial incarceration at Westville Correctional in the murders of the girls. Rozzi cautioned the judge that his client’s deteriorated mental state led him to make inconsistent statements.