JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — An increase in vehicles being broken into has been reported in the White River township area, according to officials with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a news release from the office, officials said a number of thefts have been reported to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office in late November as well as in December. Some of the incidents include:

Nov. 28: 4000 block of Primerose Path, stolen purse found in yard

Dec. 5: 330 block of Western Blvd., stolen multiple items and a broken window

Dec. 8: 4500 block Hickory Ridge Blvd., stolen license plate

Dec. 8: 300 block Wakefield Trace, suspicious person

Dec. 15: 4600 block of Fox Moore Lane, stolen firearm

Dec. 15: 4800 block of Brentridge Place, stolen wallet

Dec. 15: 1900 block of Skyline Drive, stolen laptop

Dec. 15: 3300 block Streamside Drive, stolen mail from mailbox

Dec. 16: 2100 block Bodine Place, suspicious person.

Officials said in the release that residents have supplied the office with camera videos of reported incidents that are being reviewed by investigators. The suspects in the incidents “appear to be on foot and travelling from house to house.”

“They appear to be using a flashlight to illuminate the interior of vehicles parked in driveways and on the street,” the release said. “These thefts range from purses, wallets, loose money and even firearms. Many of these thefts occurred when vehicles had valuable items in plain sight inside an unlocked vehicle. During these incidents, the thieves can go from house to house quietly checking for valuables inside vehicles. Thefts are also reported when items of value are observed inside locked vehicles.”

Officials with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office stressed to residents to make sure they lock their vehicles and take valuables inside at night. Patrols from the office have also increased in all neighborhoods and the road enforcement division is “working hard to catch these individuals.”

The office is investigating several reported thefts and are following up on video evidence to identify several suspects. The release said that if residents have security video that may contain evidence, they are asked to call the office at (317) 736-9155. The office also asks for individuals to report suspicious activity, especially in the evening.