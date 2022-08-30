INDIANAPOLIS — Indy metro police and Jiffy Lube have once again teamed up to help Hoosiers from becoming a victim of catalytic converter theft.

In the last two years, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says catalytic converter theft has increased more than 1,000%. Now, Indiana is working to crack down on the crime with tougher laws.

“Despite the promising reductions in many of our crime trends, Indianapolis has not been immune from this particular crime, this particular theft in particular,” Mayor Joe Hogsett said. “Thanks to partnerships with auto mechanics, Hoosier car owners have a greater defense against theft.”

In response to this rise in thefts, Jiffy Lube partnered with IMPD to provide free catalytic converter markings to anyone who wants them. Any person can have their car part marked with heat-resistant paint and get the car’s VIN number etched into it.

This, IMPD officials said, helps to identify the part and discourage thieves as well as those who buy the stolen parts.

“When you see video at the rate at which a thief can get under a car, remove the converter and disappear into the shadows,” IMPD deputy chief Joshua Barker. “It’s 30 seconds or less and I think with the painting and engraving of these devices, once you see somebody get under that car and now realize that there is a collective awareness around this issue, and they see very visibly that this is not the car to steal from, I think we’re going to see positive implications throughout the city.”

Starting Tuesday, this service will be offered free at every Jiffy Lube location in Indiana and will continue until further notice.

“Stealing catalytic converters can take as little as 30 seconds and they are prime targets due to the precious metals contained inside of them,” said Lonnie Hinkle, Coo of Jiffy Lube of Indiana. “It’s free of charge and just takes a couple of minutes so come see us and let’s get that converter marked.”