INDIANAPOLIS — Associates of former Subway pitchman Jared Fogle were sentenced to decades in prison Monday for producing, possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material.

Russell Taylor, age 50, and his ex-wife, 40-year-old Angela Baldwin, of Connersville, were sentenced to 27 and 33 years in prison, respectively.

The U.S. Department of Justice said the investigation into Taylor, Baldwin and Fogle began in 2014, when an acquaintance of Taylor and Baldwin told Indiana State Police that Taylor had offered to send her child sexual abuse material. In 2015, a search warrant was executed at Taylor and Baldwin’s home, and child sexual abuse material was found on multiple electronic devices, per the DOJ.

Taylor and Fogle were charged, pled guilty and convicted in 2015, but Taylor appealed, and his conviction was vacated in 2020. The DOJ said during the re-investigation that followed, investigators discovered evidence that implicated Baldwin, and she was charged with production of child sex abuse material, possession of child sex abuse material and conspiracy to produce child sex abuse material.

Taylor and Baldwin worked together and with others, including Fogle, to produce, possess and distribute child sexual abuse material between 2011 and 2015, the DOJ said. Taylor and Baldwin placed hidden cameras in their house to secretly record children naked and/or engaging in sexual activity.

Taylor pled guilty in June of 2021 to multiple offenses, including 24 counts of producing child sexual abuse material. Baldwin was convicted in October of 2021 of two counts of production of child sexual abuse material, one count of conspiracy to produce child sexual abuse material and one count of possession of child sexual abuse material.

“Russell Taylor and Angela Baldwin not only abused children by producing child sexual abuse material in their home, but also re-victimized children over and over again by contributing to the distribution of these images,” said FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Herbert J. Stapleton.