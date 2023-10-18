JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — A 29-year-old woman has been arrested after she reportedly helped Marsha Allen, her mother, poison and kill Allen’s husband in December 2022, an incident uncovered by law enforcement during a burglary investigation.

According to a news release from the department, Ashley Jones was arrested on Wednesday for preliminary charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder, as well as an official charge of burglary. Officials said the investigation began after a burglary was reported by Allen at her home off of North State Road 135 on Sept. 19.

The department determined that two men, identified by police as Steven White and Nathaniel Kane Napier, had committed the burglary “at the direction of and with the assistance of” Jones, who was reported as Allen’s daughter.

According to an affidavit for probable cause filed in relation to the incident, officials reported that firearms and jewelry were stolen in the burglary. While law enforcement officials interviewed White, he reportedly told police that Allen previously “murdered her husband by poisoning him somehow.”

Investigators would then go on to find text messages on Allen’s phone between herself and her daughter where they reportedly discussed murdering Allen’s husband by poisoning him in December 2022. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that Allen’s husband, Harold Allen, died in December 2022. At the time of his death, no charges or criminal cases appear to have been filed.

After a search warrant was conducted at Marsha Allen’s home, other electronic devices were seized and officers spoke with Marsha Allen, who was released as the investigation continued into the murder conspiracy accusations.

Marsha Allen’s family reportedly contacted the sheriff’s department on Monday evening, letting them know that they had been unable to contact her.

“Upon arriving at Marsha’s home, officers found Marsha deceased with no signs of violence,” the release said.

The release said that Jones reportedly confessed on Tuesday to ordering ethylene glycol — which can be lethal at a high enough dose — off the internet in relation to the alleged murder conspiracy of Harold Allen. Jones told police it was Marsha Allen, however, who placed the substance in her husband’s drink.

According to court documents, White and Napier were charged with charges of burglary of a dwelling, a Level 4 felony, conspiracy to commit burglary of a dwelling, a Level 4 felony and theft, when property stolen is a firearm, a Level 5 felony.

Officials said this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer at (812) 358-2141.