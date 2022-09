INDIANAPOLIS — The IUPUI Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with identifying and locating a man wanted for theft.

The man is accused of entering the IUPUI Health Science Building located at 1050 Wishard Blvd. on August 17 and stealing a considerable amount of electrical wire from the construction site. Investigators say the building has been the site of several thefts since.

Image provided by Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).