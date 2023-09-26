INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two law enforcement officers were involved in a shooting on the city’s northeast side on Tuesday evening.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred in the area of E. 40th Street and Keystone Avenue, just east of the Indiana State Fairgrounds, at approximately 4:40 p.m.

IMPD said the shooting involved at least one IMPD officer along with at least one Indiana State trooper.

Indiana State Police said no law enforcement officers were injured.

Drivers are being asked to avoid N. Keystone from 38th Street to Binford due to road closures during the investigation.

At this time, no additional information has been released as the investigation remains active and ongoing.

This is the sixth shooting involving law enforcement officers in the Indianapolis area since the start of August.

A man wielding a machete was shot and killed on Aug. 27 following an hours-long standoff. Before that, an officer shot and killed 49-year-old Gary Dwayne Harrell on Aug. 3 as he ran away during a traffic stop armed with a weapon in his hand.

Brandon Ramirez, 24, was shot by officers on Sept. 1 during a break-in at a business on Indy’s south side that also resulted in a police K9 being stabbed. Just last week, Eric Taylor was shot and killed by an IMPD officer on Sept. 19 after police say he ignored commands to drop his weapon and threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend and her kids.

Indiana State troopers were also involved in a shooting in Indianapolis in May at a gas station on the city’s east side. This shooting left one man in critical condition and stemmed from troopers attempting to assist Morristown police with an “armed and delusional” suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.