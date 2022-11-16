INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police said a man was found shot multiple times overnight near downtown Indianapolis’ museum district.

According to ISP, troopers were conducting a traffic stop around 2:45 a.m. near W. Washington and N. West Street (near the JW Marriott hotel and the Eiteljorg Museum). They found a man that had at least two gunshot wounds.

Police have not determined where the shooting actually happened.

The man was taken to the hospital. He was last said to be stable.

This story is developing and will be updated.