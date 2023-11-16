MADISON, Ind. — Officials with the Indiana State Police announced Thursday that a 63-year-old Madison school resource officer was arrested after he reportedly had “inappropriate communication” with a student.

According to a news release from the Indiana State Police, 63-year-old Timothy Armstrong was arrested on Thursday without incident. Officials said Armstrong was transported to the Jennings County Jail on the following charges:

One count of attempted child seduction, a Level 3 felony

One count of attempted promotion of child sexual trafficking, a Level 3 felony

One count of vicarious sexual gratification, a Level 4 felony

One count of child solicitation, a Level 5 felony

One count of attempted child exploitation, a Level 5 felony

Three counts of official misconduct, a Level 6 felony

Three misdemeanor counts of communicating inappropriately with a child.

In August 2022, officials with Indiana State Police began an investigation into Armstrong after allegations of misconduct were brought forward related to when Armstrong was a school resource officer for the Madison Consolidated School District.

Officials said the investigation determined that Armstrong reportedly communicated with a juvenile male student on multiple occasions between April 2022 and August 2022.

According to court documents, an initial hearing in this case is scheduled for Nov. 20.