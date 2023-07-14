ANDERSON, Ind. — An Indiana State Police investigation is underway after a Madison County Sheriff’s deputy became briefly involved in a shootout at an Anderson gas station early Friday.

According to state police, the deputy was patrolling in the area of 5th Street and Jackson Street shortly after midnight when he observed shots being fired in his general direction from the Jackson Mart gas station.

The deputy reportedly exited his vehicle and fired at least one shot back in the direction of the perceived shooters.

State police said investigators later determined that the original shots were fired from a vehicle that drove past the gas station and fired shots at individuals located at the gas pumps.

A 20-year-old from Anderson was struck by a bullet during the exchange of gunfire. He was treated at a hospital and released.

State police said it is unclear at this time if the 20-year-old was struck by gunfire from the deputy or from the individual(s) who fired their guns toward the gas pumps.

The investigation into the case remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact ISP Detective Tony Klettheimer at (765) 778-2121.