INDIANAPOLIS – Two people have died after separate crashes early Saturday morning.

The first came in Boone County just after midnight when a single vehicle accident claimed a life of one individual, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident occurred on I-865 in between Zionsville Road and Cooper Road in Boone County.

Authorities have not released what led to the crash, or if there were any other passengers inside the vehicle.

Then, Indiana State Police responded to an accident involving a motorcycle roughly 90 minutes later on the east side of Indianapolis.

The second accident came around 1:30 a.m. Saturday on the collector ramp of I-465 near East 56th Street and Shadeland Avenue in the southbound lane, according to INDOT.

No other details have been provided. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.