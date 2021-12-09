ISP: Indy man arrested after road rage shooting on I-65

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was arrested after he allegedly shot someone’s vehicle during a road rage incident on I-65, according to Indiana State Police.

At about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, someone called to report a road rage incident on I-65 near Lafayette Road.

911 dispatchers told the person to pull off the interstate and check the vehicle for damage when safe to do so. The person reported what appeared to be bullet holes in the vehicle.

State troopers arrived and found evidence that at least one shot was fired at the person’s car, according to ISP.

State police said their investigation led them to an address on Talbott Street in Indianapolis, where they found a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle.

After a search warrant was granted, the ISP SWAT team was called to help execute the warrant. During the search police said they found 29-year-old Christian Williams.

ISP said detectives developed probable cause to arrest Williams on a preliminary charge of criminal recklessness.

Williams was incarcerated at the Marion County Jail.