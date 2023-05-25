FAIRMOUNT, Ind. — A Fairmount man is under arrest after a police investigation accused him of molesting multiple underage girls.

Grant Brown, 20, turned himself into the Madison County Sheriff’s Department where he faces multiple counts of felony child molestation and child exploitation. Brown is also charged with eight counts of possession of child pornography.

According to Indiana State Police, the arrest of Brown came after a 10-month investigation into allegations of child molestation.

State police said the investigation began in July of 2022 after the Summitville Police Department contacted Indiana State Police about taking over the case.

Investigators said over the course of the investigation it was discovered that additional criminal acts had been committed by Brown against multiple juvenile females.

If convicted, Brown can face between three and 16 years in prison on just one of his child molestation charges.