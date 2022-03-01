INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was found dead Tuesday morning off I-70 on the east side of Indianapolis.

Indiana State Police said they were called shortly before 7:30 a.m. after her body was found laying in the gravel on I-70 westbound in the cross-over at the 93.1 mile marker. This location is about a half-mile east of the German Church Road overpass.

ISP described the woman — whose identity has not been released — as Black and in her early 20s. Detectives are investigating her death as a homicide. The county coroner will determine her cause of death.

State police do not have a description of a suspect.

Police ask that anyone who traveled the area during the early morning hours Tuesday and may have either witnessed this incident or vehicles turning into or out of the cross-over should call ISP at 317-899-8577.