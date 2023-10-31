JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — Officials with the Versailles post of the Indiana State Police announced Tuesday that a 61-year-old Seymour man has been arrested in relation to a homicide in Jackson County in 1982.

On Tuesday, 61-year-old Ronald Anderson was arrested at his Seymour home on preliminary murder charges. Tuesday is exactly 41 years after 24-year-old Clifford Smith died from a gun shot wound to the head in Jackson County.

According to the release, Smith’s body was found by two animal trappers on Dec. 1, 1982, along the White River near Rockford. This comes after Smith was reported missing by his wife on Nov. 4, 1982. No arrests were made at the time.

Officials said in the release that the case has been passed on to new investigators over the years. A recent investigation into the case determined that Anderson was at a home on East 13th Street with Smith and others, into the late hours of Oct. 30, 1982.

That evening, Anderson reportedly retrieved a shotgun from the home, loaded it, and left the home with Smith while armed. Officials allege that Anderson shot Smith during that time. The release said Anderson reportedly returned the gun to the home and then went back to the crime scene to hide “potential evidence.”

“The Indiana State Police continues to investigate all unsolved murder cases. All of these cases are continuously assigned to a detective for active investigation,” the release said. “The Indiana State Police is committed to solving previously unsolved cases to provide closure to the family and to make an arrest so those responsible for these crimes are held accountable and prosecuted in court.”