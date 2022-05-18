CENTERVILLE, Ind. — On Tuesday, May 10, Indiana State Troopers were dispatched to a serious crash on Pottershop Road. Upon arrival, it was determined that the crash involved three vehicles.

A preliminary investigation by police determined a motorcycle was traveling westbound on Pottershop at the same time a Grand Caravan was traveling eastbound on Pottershop, followed by a Chevy Equinox. As the two vehicles began to approach the hill, the Equinox began to pass the Caravan in a no-passing zone. During the illegal pass, the Equinox collided head-on with the motorcycle, causing the driver of the cycle, Samuel Weller, 47, of Liberty, to be thrown from the vehicle.

When Indiana State Trooper Josh Bayly arrived to the scene, he began to provide medical assistance to Weller, however, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two drivers did not sustain any injuries during the crash.

The driver of the Equinox, Rafael Lopez, 27, of Richmond, has been arrested and preliminarily charged with Reckless Homicide (Class A Felony) and Operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license (prior) (Class A Misdemeanor).